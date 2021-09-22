Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,546. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

