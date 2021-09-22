Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

SIA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.07. 79,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,551. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -268.57. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

