Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,732 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

