CMC Financial Group Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD)

CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF accounts for about 0.2% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group owned 1.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,791. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

