HAP Trading LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,383 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 382,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364,783 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.