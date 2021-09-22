Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Orchard Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 3.26% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,194. The company has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

