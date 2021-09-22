Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $277.38. 2,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

