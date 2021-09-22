Insider Buying: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,039. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
