Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 21,000 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

PMI stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.29). The company had a trading volume of 67,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,926. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.85. The company has a market cap of £276.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.71.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.