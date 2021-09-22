LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $341.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,232. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

