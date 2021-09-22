Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price at $140.71

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,962. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

