Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 345,774 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $282,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 46,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.