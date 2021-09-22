Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $228.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,717. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.