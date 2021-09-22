Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 137,067 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $184,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

