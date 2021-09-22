Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.83. 33,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

