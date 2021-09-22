QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0113

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $34,231.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00130236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045727 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

