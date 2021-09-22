Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,553. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

