Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 407,905 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 407,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,707,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

