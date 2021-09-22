Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of PDC Energy worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

