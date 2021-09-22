Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 15,063 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

UNFI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

