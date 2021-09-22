Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 14,823 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $30,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

