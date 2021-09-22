Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

