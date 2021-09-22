Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $52.34 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,344,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,344,000. DXC Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after purchasing an additional 852,483 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,961,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 230,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 25,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.