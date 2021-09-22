Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

