Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 355,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

