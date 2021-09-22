Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $936.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE WGO traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,229. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.