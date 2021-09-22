Bitcoin Cash ABC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $402.88 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $402.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $233.06 or 0.00538858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,250.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.48 or 0.01240415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00350251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

