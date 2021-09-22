BUZZCoin Market Cap Achieves $864,438.36 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $864,438.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

