Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 14,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

