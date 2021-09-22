Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

EWX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,890. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

