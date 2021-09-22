Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,894,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 137,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 765,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

