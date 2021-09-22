Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 5,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

