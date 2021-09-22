$0.39 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 101,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,252. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

