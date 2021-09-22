Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $17.52 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 9.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $24.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,368.22. The company had a trading volume of 70,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,431.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,347.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

