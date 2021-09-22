Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,483. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

