Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,392 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 1.90% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,449,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 508,532 shares during the period.

IVLU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,657. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

