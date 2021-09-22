Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

