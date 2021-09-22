McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GDO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

