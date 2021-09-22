Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,422. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

