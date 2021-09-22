Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

