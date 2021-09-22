Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,832. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

