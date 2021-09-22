Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

