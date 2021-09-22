CashHand (CHND) Hits Market Cap of $147,223.36

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. CashHand has a market cap of $147,223.36 and approximately $1,838.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020693 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001445 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,158,716 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

