Raze Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Raze Network has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $458,917.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00168791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.15 or 0.06941956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.15 or 1.00281728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00779562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

