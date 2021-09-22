Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $959,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

