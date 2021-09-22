McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $48.34 Million Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,639 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises approximately 7.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $48,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 1,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,550. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

