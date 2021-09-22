Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 33.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

