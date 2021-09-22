Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.10 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

