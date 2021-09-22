Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Hubbell accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.