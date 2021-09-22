Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,587 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

LPX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

